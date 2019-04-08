2 more cases Hepatitis A in Martin County, bringing total to 15

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. — Two more cases of Hepatitis A have been confirmed in Martin County, according to the Florida Department of Health.
That brings the total number of cases in the county to 15 since January.
The Florida Department of Health is now investigating to determine how the patients became infected, and if there's a direct source of the sickness.
Martin County is now considered a "high risk" community because it has at least five cases.
Hepatitis A is a contagious liver disease that's spread through objects, food, or drinks that are contaminated by fecal matter from a person with Hepatitis A.
To protect yourself from the disease, health officials recommend you:
- Seek medical attention if you experience symptoms.
- Contact a health care provider or doctor with questions or concerns, especially if you any underlying liver conditions.
- Exercise good hygiene, and wash your hands after using the bathroom and before preparing or eating food.
- Get the Hepatitis A vaccine.
