Deputies: Man stole from All Smiles Dentistry customers

FORT PIERCE, Fla. -- A Fort Pierce man was arrested on Monday for identity theft, grand theft and fraud.
The St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office says 23-year-old Demetrius Nolen worked for All Smiles Dentistry and it is believed that is how he identified his victims.
If you were a patient at All Smiles Dentistry and have noticed unauthorized charges on your credit accounts, please call detectives at 772-462-3230.
