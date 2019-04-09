Deputies recover puppies stolen at Port St. Lucie store; two suspects detained

UPDATE: Martin County Sheriff's Office deputies say they have recovered the two puppies that were stolen from a Port St. Lucie store.
Two people have been detained and will be questioned, the sheriff's office said on a Facebook post.
The puppies are well and in protective custody.
EARLIER STORY:
Port St. Lucie police have released surveillance video of two women they have identified as suspects in connection with the theft of two puppies.
Police say a goldendoodle puppy and a red husky puppy were taken from Paradise Puppies Boutique on April 4 around 4:20 p.m.
Investigators say the two women were recorded on surveillance video.
While inside, the pair asked an employee if they could pick up the dogs. The employee said she went into a back room briefly and when she returned the women left with the animals, according to police.
Investigators say the pair took off in a black midsize Infinity SUV.
SUSPECT #1 White female, thin build, 18-20 yrs., 5’5”-5’7”, blonde hair (Wearing a black long sleeve shirt, shorts & sneakers).
SUSPECT #2 White female, thin build, 18-20 yrs., 5’5”- 5’7”, blonde hair (Wearing a white long sleeve shirt, shorts & sneakers).
Anyone with information is urged to call Port St. Lucie Police detective J. Morgan at (772) 879-3379, or Treasure Coast Crime Stoppers at 800-273-TIPS (8477)
