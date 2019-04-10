Bernie Sanders unveils his new ‘Medicare for All’ plan

Sanders' office released a paper outlining options to pay for his last version of Medicare for All, estimated to cost upward of $1 trillion per year, although none of those options was included in the legislation. He and other supporters of Medicare for All have generally sidestepped the question of how they'd pay for their plan. Instead, they say it offers the best chance for the nation to get control over health care costs by eliminating profiteering. His newest edition of the bill also would cover long term care, an unmet need for most middle class families.