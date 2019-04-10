Bomb threat at Rack Room Shoes in Delray Beach, nothing dangerous found

April 10, 2019 at 10:03 AM EDT - Updated April 10 at 10:03 AM

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — Delray Beach police have cleared the scene of a bomb threat at Rack Room Shoes.

At approximately 1:15 p.m., officers said they responded to a threat that was phoned into the store, located at 1678 S. Federal Highway.

The store was evacuated as a precaution while officers cleared the building.

Police said the store reopened at approximately 2:30 p.m. after nothing dangerous was found.

