New case of hepatitis A in Martin County, bringing total to 16

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. — A new case of hepatitis A has emerged in Martin County, bringing the total number of cases to 16, according to the Florida Department of Health.
This is the highest number of cases ever recorded in one year in Martin County since the Florida Department of Health began tracking the virus in the late 1990s.
According to the health department, six cases of hepatitis A have been confirmed in Palm Beach County since the beginning of the year.
Health officials said they are using local, regional, and state resources to investigate the source of the sickness.
Hepatitis A is a contagious liver disease usually spread through objects, food, or drinks that are contaminated by fecal matter from a person with Hepatitis A.
To protect yourself from the disease, health officials recommend you:
- Seek medical attention if you experience symptoms.
- Contact a health care provider or doctor with questions or concerns, especially if you any underlying liver conditions.
- Exercise good hygiene, and wash your hands after using the bathroom and before preparing or eating food.
- Get the Hepatitis A vaccine.
