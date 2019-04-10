Sebastian man accused of molesting 12-year-old, Indian River County Sheriff’s Office says

A 24-year-old Sebastian man has been arrested for the lewd and lascivious molestation of a 12-year-old, according to the Indian River County Sheriff's Office which is concerned there could be more victims.
Investigators said they were led to a home in 100 block of Alhambra Avenue in Sebastian after receiving a tip concerning the possible uploading of child pornography.
Armed with a search warrant, detectives said they recovered hundreds of child porn images. They questioned Randall Hitchcock and said he admitted possessing and transmitting child porn. During the interview they also said they determined Hitchcock had molested a 12-year-old last summer.
“We are aware that Mr. Hitchcock worked as a dishwasher at Strike Zone Entertainment and spent time at Riverside Church. There may be other victims in this case and we are asking parents to speak with your children to determine if any other inappropriate relationships have occurred. We are concerned for their safety and well-being," Indian River County Sheriff Deryl Loar said in a statement.
Detectives arrested Hitchcock who faces two charges of lewd and lascivious molestation. The sheriff's office said it expects to file additional charges of child pornography.
Hitchcock is currently being held on a $200,000 bond.
If you have any information concerning this case you are urged to call Indian River County Detective Aaron Scranton at 772-978-6127 or Treasure Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-800-273-TIPS (8477).
Copyright 2019 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.