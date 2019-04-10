Twitter removes Trump’s ‘Dark Knight Rises’ tweet

Twitter removes Trump’s ‘Dark Knight Rises’ tweet
Twitter removed a video the president posted, saying the music from a Batman movie was done without permission. (Source: Twitter/CNN)
April 10, 2019 at 11:54 AM EDT - Updated April 10 at 11:55 AM

(CNN) - Twitter has pulled down a video posted Tuesday on President Donald Trump's official account.

If you go to the tweet in question now, you will see a message saying that the media has been disabled in response to a report by the copyright owner.

The copyright owner is Warner Bros. which, like CNN, is part of AT&T.

In a statement, Warner Bros. says the video used music from the 2012 film "The Dark Knight Rises" without the studio's permission.

The video in question featured clips of Trump, along with a number of Democrats including Hillary Clinton.

It's believed the video was meant to promote Trump's re-election bid in 2020.

In a statement, the Trump campaign says the video was made by a supporter and is an example of how hard people fight for the president.

Copyright 2019 CNN. All rights reserved.