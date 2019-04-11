PBSO looking for men suspected in attempted car break-ins

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in tracking down the people responsible for attempted car-break ins in Royal Palm Beach.
They say surveillance video recorded men pulling car-doors handles in the Counterpoint Estates neighborhood off State Road 7 and Belvedere Road.
Deputies say they were able to get into one of those vehicles.
The incident happened between 3:30 and 4 a.m. on April 5, 2019.
If you have any information you are urged to call Palm Beach County Crime Stoppers at 800.458.TIPS.
