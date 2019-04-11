Sheriff: Air 1 helps foil boat motor thefts in Martin County

Three Miami-Dade County men face charges in connection with the attempted theft of boat motors, according to the Martin County Sheriff's Office.
Deputies were tipped about a suspicious vehicle near a marine and auto shop along SE Federal Highway early Monday morning.
The Martin County Sheriff's Office helicopter Air 1 was called and directed deputies to a wooded area where an infrared camera spotted the suspects.
The sheriff's office said after the suspects were in custody, deputies and detectives found a number of boat motors worth thousands of dollars near a cut section in a fence.
