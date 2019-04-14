Couple faces drug charges after naked toddler found wandering IHOP parking lot, police say

PANAMA CITY, FL (WJHG/Gray News) - A couple was arrested on child neglect and drug charges after police say IHOP employees found the two unconscious while their toddler wandered the parking lot naked, WJHG reports.
Police say IHOP employees arriving for work around 5:30 a.m. Friday saw a toddler with no clothes on in the Panama City, FL, parking lot. The workers wrapped the boy in an apron then noticed a nearby van with two adults passed out inside.
The adults, later identified as 24-year-old Jordyn Freeman and 27-year-old Randy McMillin, were under the influence of narcotics, officers say, and the drugs were visible inside the vehicle.
Officers also found 9-month-old twins in the van, one covered in blankets and pillows.
All three children appeared to be in good health, according to police, but needed clean clothes and diapers. The twins were wet and dirty from soiled diapers, and the naked toddler was also dirty.
Officers changed the children’s clothes, while the IHOP employees provided them with pancakes, according to a Panama City Facebook post.
Freeman, the children’s biological mother, and McMillin, her fiancé, are charged with child neglect, possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.
The children are in the custody of the Department of Children and Families.
