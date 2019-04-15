Body pulled from lake at Winston Trails development in central Palm Beach Co.

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Palm Beach County Fire Rescue said a body was pulled from a lake located inside a development in suburban Lake Worth Sunday afternoon.
Fire Recue Capt. Albert Borroto said crews responded to the Bay Hill Village at Winston Trails development around 4 p.m.
Firefighters arrived and found one person in the water who was dead.
Borroto said the case has been turned over to the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office.
The name of the victim has not been released.
Copyright 2019 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.