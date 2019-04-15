Face biting suspect Austin Harrouff appears in court Monday for motions hearing

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. — A former college student accused of murdering a Martin County couple and chewing one of their faces appeared in court Monday.
Several motions were discussed in the case of 22-year-old Austin Harrouff, including his mental health.
According to a new mental health report, Harroff thought he was "half man, half dog" in the days before the deadly attack.
Prosecutors said Harrouff attacked John and Michelle Stevens outside their home in August 2016, stabbing and beating them to death.
When deputies arrived, they said Harrouff was chewing on John Stevens' face.
Harrouff is charged with first-degree murder, as well as attempted first-degree murder for allegedly attacking the couple's neighbor, Jeffrey Fisher.
Harrouff's trial is set to begin on Nov. 4, and could last three weeks. His attorneys said they will rely on the insanity defense.
