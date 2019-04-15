Florida health officials say Vermont death may have link to Martin County hepatitis A cases

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Department of Health said in a written statement Sunday they are in contact with Vermont health officials regarding a recent death in Vermont. They say the victim possibly had contact with suspected hepatitis A cases in Martin County.
“We are aware of this unfortunate death in Vermont," said Lt. Gov. Jeanette Nuñez. "Our state and county health teams are in regular communication with the Vermont Department of Health, and at this time, we are awaiting the completion of their investigation. We will provide Floridians with any relevant information as it becomes available.”
“We are working with health officials from Vermont to determine if there is a link between the tragic death of this gentleman and Hepatitis A in Florida,” said Dr. Carina Blackmore, Florida State Epidemiologist.
The name of the person who died in Vermont has not been released.
Officials from the Florida Department of Health in Tallahassee and Martin County joined Nuñez and other local elected officials on Friday to discuss the recent outbreak of hepatitis A in Martin County.
Hepatitis A is a communicable disease of the liver caused by the hepatitis A virus. It is usually transmitted person-to-person through the fecal-oral route or consumption of contaminated food or water.
Health officials say the best way to prevent hepatitis A is through vaccination. To get the full benefit of the hepatitis A vaccine, more than one shot is needed.
