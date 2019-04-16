Family says loved one’s ashes were found on side of road in West Palm Beach

A heartbroken Palm Beach County family wants answers after they say their loved one's ashes were found in the bushes in West Palm Beach in March.
The family of Robert Nero, Sr. said they hired Stevens Brothers Funeral Home in Belle Glade to handle Nero's funeral and cremation.
Nero's family said two months after he was cremated, the funeral home repeatedly told them the ashes weren't available or ready, and family members began to get suspicious.
The funeral home eventually gave ashes to Nero's family, but family members said the ashes turned out to be those of a complete stranger.
West Palm Beach police confirm to FOX 29 Nero’s ashes were found in the bushes on the side of the road on March 26, nearly six years after Nero passed away. Police said another woman’s ashes were also found.
The Stevens Brothers Funeral Home has not commented on these allegations.
Nero's family has hired Osborne & Francis Law Firm and Bamberg Legal, and will hold a news conference Tuesday at 11 a.m. to discuss the case.
Copyright 2019 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.