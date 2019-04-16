PBSO says Palm Beach County woman shot husband multiple times

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — A Palm Beach County woman was arrested Monday after investigators said she shot her husband multiple times.
Deputies said they responded to a shooting at 4:18 p.m. at a home located in the 4500 block of Hunting Trail in suburban Lake Worth.
Officials said they later learned the victim's wife, identified as Lisa F. Shannon, 55, shot her husband.
Shannon's husband was transported to a local hospital where he is being treated.
PBSO said she confessed to the shooting and faces a charge of attempted first-degree murder.
Shannon is scheduled to appear in court Tuesday morning.
The motive for the shooting has not been released.
