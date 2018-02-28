When it comes to stroke, time lost is brain lost. This is why it is critical to recognize the signs of a stroke and get to the nearest hospital for evaluation and treatment as soon as possible. The American Stroke Association estimates that approximately 795,000 Americans each year suffer a new or recurrent stroke.More >>
Neurointerventional medicine is a revolutionary approach in treating strokes, aneurysms, and neurovascular diseases of the brain and spine. Using catheters and coiling technology, our interventional neurologists are able to perform these minimally invasive and potentially life-saving procedures. More >>
In neurotrauma cases, time is of the essence; seconds could mean life, death, permanent brain damage, or paralysis. That's why our trauma center and neurology specialists collaborate to offer neurotrauma care 24/7.More >>
The Neuropsychologist conducts a neuropsychological evaluation, which is a series of tests and an interview that assess multiple neurocognitive domains including attention, concentration, memory, intelligence, visuospatial/visuoconstruction skills, executive functions, language, mood and personality. More >>