Our Services - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

  • Our ServicesMore>>

  • Diagnostic Imaging

    Diagnostic Imaging

    When it comes to stroke, time lost is brain lost. This is why it is critical to recognize the signs of a stroke and get to the nearest hospital for evaluation and treatment as soon as possible. The American Stroke Association estimates that approximately 795,000 Americans each year suffer a new or recurrent stroke.More >>

  • Movement Disorders

    Neurointerventional medicine is a revolutionary approach in treating strokes, aneurysms, and neurovascular diseases of the brain and spine. Using catheters and coiling technology, our interventional neurologists are able to perform these minimally invasive and potentially life-saving procedures. More >>

  • Memory Disorders

    In neurotrauma cases, time is of the essence; seconds could mean life, death, permanent brain damage, or paralysis. That's why our trauma center and neurology specialists collaborate to offer neurotrauma care 24/7.More >>

  • Interventional Neurology

    Interventional Neurology

    Neurointerventional medicine is a revolutionary approach in treating strokes, aneurysms, and neurovascular diseases of the brain and spine. Using catheters and coiling technology, our interventional neurologists are able to perform these minimally invasive and potentially life-saving procedures. More >>

  • Stroke

    Stroke

    When it comes to stroke, time lost is brain lost. This is why it is critical to recognize the signs of a stroke and get to the nearest hospital for evaluation and treatment as soon as possible. The American Stroke Association estimates that approximately 795,000 Americans each year suffer a new or recurrent stroke.More >>

  • Neuropsychology

    Neuropsychology

    The Neuropsychologist conducts a neuropsychological evaluation, which is a series of tests and an interview that assess multiple neurocognitive domains including attention, concentration, memory, intelligence, visuospatial/visuoconstruction skills, executive functions, language, mood and personality. More >>
Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.