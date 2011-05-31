Fox 29's Mailing Address - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Mailing Address:
WFLX Fox 29
1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

Contact Fox 29
E-mail Programming jheislman@wflx.com
E-mail Site Manager bbuscemi@wflx.com
Advertising mlefkowitz@wflx.com
Main Switchboard (561) 845-2929
Main Fax (561) 863-1238
News Tip Phone Number (561) 653-5700
E-mail News Tips fox29news@wflx.com
Closed Captioning Issues

closedcaptions@wflx.com
TTY/TTD Line: (561) 848-5983

Contact Fox Network
Fox Broadcasting viewer comment line (310) 369-3066
Fox Sports viewer comment line (310) 369-9111
Fox News viewer comment line: (212) 301-3028
Fox News viewer comment line toll-free (888) 369-4762

To contact us about our closed captioning service or advise us about captioning problems, please contact the WFLX engineering team. We accept calls using TDD, and we are available during normal business hours to address captioning issues.

Engineer On Call
Telephone: (561) 282-4178
Fax: (561) 863-1238
E-mail:  closedcaptions@wflx.com
TTY/TTD Line: (561) 845-2932

To submit a complaint about an issue that cannot be resolved by contacting the Engineer on Call, you may write to:

John Heislman

General Manager WFLX
1100 Banyan Blvd
West Palm Beach, FL 33401


Telephone: (561) 845-2929  
Fax:  (561) 863-1238
Email: jheislman@wflx.com 

