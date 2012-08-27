Twenty mobile homes damaged from possible tornado - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Twenty mobile homes damaged from possible tornado

Rachel Leigh, Content Manager
Connect
Photographer: Fox 29 viewer Russ Graves Photographer: Fox 29 viewer Russ Graves

  • Fox 29 Daily HeadlinesMore>>

  • State: Voicemail about cracks 2 days before bridge fell

    State: Voicemail about cracks 2 days before bridge fell

    Thursday, March 15 2018 10:53 PM EDT2018-03-16 02:53:18 GMT
    Friday, March 16 2018 10:55 PM EDT2018-03-17 02:55:45 GMT
    (Michael Laughlin/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP). Miam-Dade Fire Rescue personnel work after a brand new, 950-ton pedestrian bridge collapsed in front of Florida International University, Thursday, March 15, 2018, in Miami. Florida officials said T...(Michael Laughlin/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP). Miam-Dade Fire Rescue personnel work after a brand new, 950-ton pedestrian bridge collapsed in front of Florida International University, Thursday, March 15, 2018, in Miami. Florida officials said T...
    As Florida authorities work to identify the people who died in Thursday's catastrophic bridge collapse, state and federal investigators will begin the task of figuring out how and why the five-day-old span failed.More >>
    As Florida authorities work to identify the people who died in Thursday's catastrophic bridge collapse, state and federal investigators will begin the task of figuring out how and why the five-day-old span failed.More >>

  • St. Patrick's Day: From beginning to now

    St. Patrick's Day: From beginning to now

    Friday, March 16 2018 8:37 AM EDT2018-03-16 12:37:15 GMT
    Friday, March 16 2018 10:29 PM EDT2018-03-17 02:29:38 GMT

    With St. Patrick's Day once more upon us, here's a look at how the celebration began and how it developed over the many centuries.

    More >>

    With St. Patrick's Day once more upon us, here's a look at how the celebration began and how it developed over the many centuries.

    More >>

  • 2 victims identified in Florida bridge collapse

    2 victims identified in Florida bridge collapse

    Friday, March 16 2018 3:07 PM EDT2018-03-16 19:07:04 GMT
    Friday, March 16 2018 7:28 PM EDT2018-03-16 23:28:00 GMT

    FIU student Alexa Duran and bridge worker Navaro Brown have so far been identified as among the six dead in the pedestrian bridge collapse.

    More >>

    FIU student Alexa Duran and bridge worker Navaro Brown have so far been identified as among the six dead in the pedestrian bridge collapse.

    More >>
    •   

VERO BEACH, FL (WFLX) - About 20 mobile homes have been damaged in western Indian River County from a possible tornado, according to the Indian River County Sheriff's Office.

According to Scripps Treasure Coast Newspaper reporter Adam Neal, a dozen more have received cosmetic damage from the storms.

A tornado warning was in effect from 11:30 until around 12:52 p.m. Monday for Indian River County and St. Lucie County. Martin County's tornado warning ended around 12:40 p.m. Monday.

Indian River County Schools were under a "code yellow" during the tornado warning, meaning the schools are on lockdown.

Emergency crews are responding to a report of serious storm damage in the 1400 block of 82nd Avenue, Vero Palm Estates, Paradise Park, Country Side and other communities just east of I-95 and south of State Road 60.

There are no injuries reported at this time.

Sheriff's office spokesperson Jeff Luther said deputies and emergency officials are at the scene. "One [of the mobile homes] had the roof taken off of it," Luther said. "We're trying to asses the damage and injuries."

There's confirmed damage to at least one home on Flamingo in Vero Palm Estates.

Thunderstorms and heavy rain has been moving up from the south along the coast and eastern side of Indian River County.

There's gusty winds predicted over the next 45 minutes or so.

Scripps Treasure Coast Newspapers contributed to this report.

Copyright 2012 WFLX. All Rights Reserved.
Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.