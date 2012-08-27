Beach ceremony will happen

What was the one thing you wouldn't accept 'no' as an answer when it came to your wedding planning? Comment below!



We have a ceremony location now, and I've learned a few things in this process.

Jeff and I are pretty flexible when it comes to planning our wedding, but we really wanted to be married on the beach.



Palm Beach County does make it easy to say "I do" on the sand -- just pick a spot and notify the appropriate beach patrol. You don't even have to purchase a wedding permit; however, you and your guests will all be standing. No chairs nor alters allowed.

At first, I was against this, but the more I was turned down, the better it sounded.

Luckily, I'm stubborn and don't take 'no' for an answer, so I researched every hotel, park, restaurant, bar that had access to a private beach.

I was continually shot down -- until I found a small beach resort in Delray. They're under new management and are more than willing to work with me.

This brings me to my next point: Don't be afraid to ask for more. The original price was more than I had budgeted for; however, they not only dropped the price, they agreed to include chairs! This saves us $500.

The last thing I learned was PowerPoint presentations work. I sat down with Jeff last week laying out all our ceremony options - the pros, cons and the cost. He laughed, but we came to an agreement in less than five minutes.

So don't give up on what you want, don't be afraid to ask for more, and if you have a fiancee like mine, make PowerPoints!

