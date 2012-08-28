Wellington asks National Guard for help

Egor Koulechov scored 20 points and Florida eased past St. Bonaventure 77-62, ending the Bonnies' postseason run two days after their first NCAA Tournament victory in 48 years.

(AP Photo/Brandon Wade). Florida guard Egor Koulechov (4) and St. Bonaventure guard Idris Taqqee (1) battle for the ball during the first half of a first-round game at the NCAA college basketball tournament in Dallas, Thursday, March 15, 2018.

The Marshall County Circuit Court released the Attorney General's response to a motion made to get the Marshall County high school shooting suspect's case moved back to juvenile court.

FIU student Alexa Duran and bridge worker Navaro Brown have so far been identified as among the six dead in the pedestrian bridge collapse.

With St. Patrick's Day once more upon us, here's a look at how the celebration began and how it developed over the many centuries.

As Florida authorities work to identify the people who died in Thursday's catastrophic bridge collapse, state and federal investigators will begin the task of figuring out how and why the five-day-old span failed.

(Michael Laughlin/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP). Miam-Dade Fire Rescue personnel work after a brand new, 950-ton pedestrian bridge collapsed in front of Florida International University, Thursday, March 15, 2018, in Miami. Florida officials said T...

WELLINGTON, FL (WFLX) - Village leaders in Wellington have requested the help of the National Guard after Tropical Storm Isaac dumped nearly 14 inches of rain in the community.



The rains caused flooding on village streets, forcing some residents to find other means to get home.



Residents say they've seen canals overflow onto the roadways, and some say they've seen flood waters come close to their front door.



Several roads in the village are shut down, including portions of Big Blue Trace and South Shore Boulevard.

Village leaders say the weather has caused some stoplights to stop functioning, so travel through those areas today with caution.



The village is monitoring water levels, and officials say they're maintaining water pumps at maximum levels.

Wellington's Emergency Operations Center has been activated to a Level 2.