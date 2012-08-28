NWS confirms tornado touchdown in Vero

Egor Koulechov scored 20 points and Florida eased past St. Bonaventure 77-62, ending the Bonnies' postseason run two days after their first NCAA Tournament victory in 48 years.

(AP Photo/Brandon Wade). Florida guard Egor Koulechov (4) and St. Bonaventure guard Idris Taqqee (1) battle for the ball during the first half of a first-round game at the NCAA college basketball tournament in Dallas, Thursday, March 15, 2018.

The Marshall County Circuit Court released the Attorney General's response to a motion made to get the Marshall County high school shooting suspect's case moved back to juvenile court.

FIU student Alexa Duran and bridge worker Navaro Brown have so far been identified as among the six dead in the pedestrian bridge collapse.

With St. Patrick's Day once more upon us, here's a look at how the celebration began and how it developed over the many centuries.

As Florida authorities work to identify the people who died in Thursday's catastrophic bridge collapse, state and federal investigators will begin the task of figuring out how and why the five-day-old span failed.

(Michael Laughlin/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP). Miam-Dade Fire Rescue personnel work after a brand new, 950-ton pedestrian bridge collapsed in front of Florida International University, Thursday, March 15, 2018, in Miami. Florida officials said T...

VERO BEACH, FL (WFLX) - Residents are cleaning up damage from an EF-0 tornado that hit several dozen homes in three communities Monday off State Road 60: Vero Palm Estates on 82nd Avenue; Countryside at 87th Avenue and Paradise Park on 88th Avenue, according to Indian River County Sheriff's Office spokesman Jeff Luther.

The National Weather Service in Melbourne confirmed the tornado touchdown.

A tornado warning was in effect Monday from 11:30 until around 12:52 p.m. for Indian River County and St. Lucie County. Martin County's tornado warning ended around 12:40 p.m.

Indian River County Schools were under a "code yellow" during the tornado warning meaning the schools were placed on lockdown.