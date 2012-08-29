Isaac leaves Loxahatchee community underwater

LOXAHATCHEE, FL (WFLX) - Residents, living in the Deer Run community in western Palm Beach County, say they're homes are still surrounded by water.



Some residents can't even leave their homes, because their yards are surrounded by a wall of water. The water is too deep for their cars to travel through.



Some residents had to find other means to get around the neighborhood, including the use of boats.



The community is flooded so badly, according to residents, because two nearby dykes broke. Those dykes are located at Lion Country Safari and the Indian Trail Improvement District.



Residents have spoken with staff from the South Florida Water Management District to try and get some assistance in the community.

