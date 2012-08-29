Rick Scott tours flooded areas in PBC

You can call the Palm Beach County Emergency Center for flooding help at 561-712-6400.

PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL (WFLX) - The South Florida Water Management District showed Governor Rick Scott Wednesday why much of western Palm Beach County remains under water.



Water experts said the canal system throughout Palm Beach County was built for a smaller population and isn't designed for this much rain.



The governor saw the flooding firsthand Wednesday. "This area has gotten more damage than any other place with regard to Isaac," the governor said.



The district says it is pumping water and lowering levels. The equivalent of about 100 thousand residential swimming pools a day is getting pumped from the C-51 canal.



However, many people living in flooded areas like The Acreage, Loxahatchee and Wellington aren't seeing the water go down. "With all due respect governor, we appreciate you being here, government has continued to talk, regulators have continued to talk to put a smile on your face, said Andrew Stein of Loxahatchee.



The governor says people facing serious issues can get local help -- federal help may be on the way too -- then perhaps take a look at how to prevent this trouble from happening again.



"Then, it gives you the opportunity to sit back and say based on now, what we know, this is a one in 100 year flood, what should we change and that's what we'll do over time, but right now let's deal with families struggling to get to work or get to school," the governor said.

Copyright 2012 WFLX. All Rights Reserved.

