Baby Isaac born during storm - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Baby Isaac born during storm

Rachel Leigh, Content Manager
Connect

  • Fox 29 Daily HeadlinesMore>>

  • State: Voicemail about cracks 2 days before bridge fell

    State: Voicemail about cracks 2 days before bridge fell

    Thursday, March 15 2018 10:53 PM EDT2018-03-16 02:53:18 GMT
    Friday, March 16 2018 10:55 PM EDT2018-03-17 02:55:45 GMT
    (Michael Laughlin/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP). Miam-Dade Fire Rescue personnel work after a brand new, 950-ton pedestrian bridge collapsed in front of Florida International University, Thursday, March 15, 2018, in Miami. Florida officials said T...(Michael Laughlin/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP). Miam-Dade Fire Rescue personnel work after a brand new, 950-ton pedestrian bridge collapsed in front of Florida International University, Thursday, March 15, 2018, in Miami. Florida officials said T...
    As Florida authorities work to identify the people who died in Thursday's catastrophic bridge collapse, state and federal investigators will begin the task of figuring out how and why the five-day-old span failed.More >>
    As Florida authorities work to identify the people who died in Thursday's catastrophic bridge collapse, state and federal investigators will begin the task of figuring out how and why the five-day-old span failed.More >>

  • St. Patrick's Day: From beginning to now

    St. Patrick's Day: From beginning to now

    Friday, March 16 2018 8:37 AM EDT2018-03-16 12:37:15 GMT
    Friday, March 16 2018 10:29 PM EDT2018-03-17 02:29:38 GMT

    With St. Patrick's Day once more upon us, here's a look at how the celebration began and how it developed over the many centuries.

    More >>

    With St. Patrick's Day once more upon us, here's a look at how the celebration began and how it developed over the many centuries.

    More >>

  • 2 victims identified in Florida bridge collapse

    2 victims identified in Florida bridge collapse

    Friday, March 16 2018 3:07 PM EDT2018-03-16 19:07:04 GMT
    Friday, March 16 2018 7:28 PM EDT2018-03-16 23:28:00 GMT

    FIU student Alexa Duran and bridge worker Navaro Brown have so far been identified as among the six dead in the pedestrian bridge collapse.

    More >>

    FIU student Alexa Duran and bridge worker Navaro Brown have so far been identified as among the six dead in the pedestrian bridge collapse.

    More >>
    •   

PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL (WFLX) - Tropical Storm Isaac wasn't the only Isaac to make an appearance in Palm Beach County this week.

A baby, named Isaac, was also born.

Isaac Chase Medrano was born Tuesday 2 a.m. at St. Mary's Medical Center. He weighed three pounds, three ounces.

His mother was hospitalized last Thursday after suffering some health issues. While watching the storm from her hospital bed, she went into labor.

She says she had picked the baby's name months ago. "It was a Biblical name, and I was looking for names for a boy or a girl once I knew I was pregnant, and I liked Isaac," said Roselyn Medrano, baby Isaac's mothe. "Isaac he was, and then they announced Isaac was coming, and Isaac came."

Baby Isaac is doing well. He was scheduled to be born in October.

Copyright 2012 WFLX. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.