Residents going hungry due to flooded streets - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Residents going hungry due to flooded streets

Rachel Leigh, Content Manager
Connect

  • Fox 29 Daily HeadlinesMore>>

  • State: Voicemail about cracks 2 days before bridge fell

    State: Voicemail about cracks 2 days before bridge fell

    Thursday, March 15 2018 10:53 PM EDT2018-03-16 02:53:18 GMT
    Friday, March 16 2018 10:55 PM EDT2018-03-17 02:55:45 GMT
    (Michael Laughlin/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP). Miam-Dade Fire Rescue personnel work after a brand new, 950-ton pedestrian bridge collapsed in front of Florida International University, Thursday, March 15, 2018, in Miami. Florida officials said T...(Michael Laughlin/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP). Miam-Dade Fire Rescue personnel work after a brand new, 950-ton pedestrian bridge collapsed in front of Florida International University, Thursday, March 15, 2018, in Miami. Florida officials said T...
    As Florida authorities work to identify the people who died in Thursday's catastrophic bridge collapse, state and federal investigators will begin the task of figuring out how and why the five-day-old span failed.More >>
    As Florida authorities work to identify the people who died in Thursday's catastrophic bridge collapse, state and federal investigators will begin the task of figuring out how and why the five-day-old span failed.More >>

  • St. Patrick's Day: From beginning to now

    St. Patrick's Day: From beginning to now

    Friday, March 16 2018 8:37 AM EDT2018-03-16 12:37:15 GMT
    Friday, March 16 2018 10:29 PM EDT2018-03-17 02:29:38 GMT

    With St. Patrick's Day once more upon us, here's a look at how the celebration began and how it developed over the many centuries.

    More >>

    With St. Patrick's Day once more upon us, here's a look at how the celebration began and how it developed over the many centuries.

    More >>

  • 2 victims identified in Florida bridge collapse

    2 victims identified in Florida bridge collapse

    Friday, March 16 2018 3:07 PM EDT2018-03-16 19:07:04 GMT
    Friday, March 16 2018 7:28 PM EDT2018-03-16 23:28:00 GMT

    FIU student Alexa Duran and bridge worker Navaro Brown have so far been identified as among the six dead in the pedestrian bridge collapse.

    More >>

    FIU student Alexa Duran and bridge worker Navaro Brown have so far been identified as among the six dead in the pedestrian bridge collapse.

    More >>
    •   

LOXAHATCHEE GROVES, FL (WFLX) - Getting hay to the horses on Helena Barker's property isn't a problem. Putting food on her table, that's a whole other story.

Barker's home in Loxahatchee Groves is still swamped from the torrential downpour brought on by Tropical Storm Isaac. If it weren't for a special delivery from the American Red Cross, she and her husband would go hungry. "We're out of water and food; this is going to help sustain us a little bit longer," says Barker.

The American Red Cross setup two emergency response vehicles. One in the Acreage and one off Highway 80 in Loxahatchee Groves.

The problem is people are having trouble getting to them because streets are still flooded. Robert Travis is picking up the good and getting it to his neighbors. "It's flooded, completely flooded. We're just trying to get food out to them," says Travis.

"Knowing we have the resources and the food to help and people need it and we can't get it to them is frustrating," says Phyllis Baxter, a volunteer with the American Red Cross.

Baxter estimates there are hundreds of people out there like Barker who needs this kind of delivery. The help is there, the challenge is how to get it to them.

Copyright 2012 WFLX. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.