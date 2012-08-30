Crews head out to help flood victims

(AP Photo/Brandon Wade). Florida guard Egor Koulechov (4) and St. Bonaventure guard Idris Taqqee (1) battle for the ball during the first half of a first-round game at the NCAA college basketball tournament in Dallas, Thursday, March 15, 2018.

(AP Photo/Brandon Wade). Florida guard Egor Koulechov (4) and St. Bonaventure guard Idris Taqqee (1) battle for the ball during the first half of a first-round game at the NCAA college basketball tournament in Dallas, Thursday, March 15, 2018.

FIU student Alexa Duran and bridge worker Navaro Brown have so far been identified as among the six dead in the pedestrian bridge collapse.

FIU student Alexa Duran and bridge worker Navaro Brown have so far been identified as among the six dead in the pedestrian bridge collapse.

With St. Patrick's Day once more upon us, here's a look at how the celebration began and how it developed over the many centuries.

With St. Patrick's Day once more upon us, here's a look at how the celebration began and how it developed over the many centuries.

As Florida authorities work to identify the people who died in Thursday's catastrophic bridge collapse, state and federal investigators will begin the task of figuring out how and why the five-day-old span failed.

As Florida authorities work to identify the people who died in Thursday's catastrophic bridge collapse, state and federal investigators will begin the task of figuring out how and why the five-day-old span failed.

THE ACREAGE, FL (WFLX) - Crews from several agencies met Thursday morning in Royal Palm Beach to plan assistance efforts for flooding victims in western Palm Beach County.

Workers from Palm Beach County Fire Rescue, the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office, Florida Fish and Wildlife and other agencies are bringing brush trucks, airboats and swamp buggies to the flooded areas to access each home.



Crews broke down the area into 50 sections -- each about one square mile wide. They reached 26 of those Wednesday and hope to get the rest Thursday.



Rescuers are going door-to-door, bringing food, water and essentials.



Officials within each agency say they haven't seen many people that need critical help.



The crews are also using a smartphone device that helps them better keep track of which houses they've hit.

Copyright 2012 WFLX. All Rights Reserved.

