Crews head out to help flood victims

Thursday, March 15 2018 10:53 PM EDT2018-03-16 02:53:18 GMT
Friday, March 16 2018 10:55 PM EDT2018-03-17 02:55:45 GMT
(Michael Laughlin/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP). Miam-Dade Fire Rescue personnel work after a brand new, 950-ton pedestrian bridge collapsed in front of Florida International University, Thursday, March 15, 2018, in Miami. Florida officials said T...
As Florida authorities work to identify the people who died in Thursday's catastrophic bridge collapse, state and federal investigators will begin the task of figuring out how and why the five-day-old span failed.More >>
As Florida authorities work to identify the people who died in Thursday's catastrophic bridge collapse, state and federal investigators will begin the task of figuring out how and why the five-day-old span failed.More >>
Friday, March 16 2018 12:55 AM EDT2018-03-16 04:55:44 GMT
Friday, March 16 2018 3:27 PM EDT2018-03-16 19:27:44 GMT
(AP Photo/Brandon Wade). Florida guard Egor Koulechov (4) and St. Bonaventure guard Idris Taqqee (1) battle for the ball during the first half of a first-round game at the NCAA college basketball tournament in Dallas, Thursday, March 15, 2018.
Egor Koulechov scored 20 points and Florida eased past St. Bonaventure 77-62, ending the Bonnies' postseason run two days after their first NCAA Tournament victory in 48 years.
THE ACREAGE, FL (WFLX) - Crews from several agencies met Thursday morning in Royal Palm Beach to plan assistance efforts for flooding victims in western Palm Beach County.
Workers from Palm Beach County Fire Rescue, the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office, Florida Fish and Wildlife and other agencies are bringing brush trucks, airboats and swamp buggies to the flooded areas to access each home.
Crews broke down the area into 50 sections -- each about one square mile wide. They reached 26 of those Wednesday and hope to get the rest Thursday.
Rescuers are going door-to-door, bringing food, water and essentials.
Officials within each agency say they haven't seen many people that need critical help.
The crews are also using a smartphone device that helps them better keep track of which houses they've hit.