Drugs, explosives, guns found at home with children

Egor Koulechov scored 20 points and Florida eased past St. Bonaventure 77-62, ending the Bonnies' postseason run two days after their first NCAA Tournament victory in 48 years.

Egor Koulechov scored 20 points and Florida eased past St. Bonaventure 77-62, ending the Bonnies' postseason run two days after their first NCAA Tournament victory in 48 years.

(AP Photo/Brandon Wade). Florida guard Egor Koulechov (4) and St. Bonaventure guard Idris Taqqee (1) battle for the ball during the first half of a first-round game at the NCAA college basketball tournament in Dallas, Thursday, March 15, 2018.

(AP Photo/Brandon Wade). Florida guard Egor Koulechov (4) and St. Bonaventure guard Idris Taqqee (1) battle for the ball during the first half of a first-round game at the NCAA college basketball tournament in Dallas, Thursday, March 15, 2018.

Florida bounces Bonnies after their 1st NCAA win in 48 years

Florida bounces Bonnies after their 1st NCAA win in 48 years

The Marshall County Circuit Court released the Attorney General's response to a motion made to get the Marshall County high school shooting suspect's case moved back to juvenile court.

The Marshall County Circuit Court released the Attorney General's response to a motion made to get the Marshall County high school shooting suspect's case moved back to juvenile court.

FIU student Alexa Duran and bridge worker Navaro Brown have so far been identified as among the six dead in the pedestrian bridge collapse.

FIU student Alexa Duran and bridge worker Navaro Brown have so far been identified as among the six dead in the pedestrian bridge collapse.

With St. Patrick's Day once more upon us, here's a look at how the celebration began and how it developed over the many centuries.

With St. Patrick's Day once more upon us, here's a look at how the celebration began and how it developed over the many centuries.

St. Patrick's Day: From beginning to now

St. Patrick's Day: From beginning to now

As Florida authorities work to identify the people who died in Thursday's catastrophic bridge collapse, state and federal investigators will begin the task of figuring out how and why the five-day-old span failed.

As Florida authorities work to identify the people who died in Thursday's catastrophic bridge collapse, state and federal investigators will begin the task of figuring out how and why the five-day-old span failed.

(Michael Laughlin/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP). Miam-Dade Fire Rescue personnel work after a brand new, 950-ton pedestrian bridge collapsed in front of Florida International University, Thursday, March 15, 2018, in Miami. Florida officials said T...

(Michael Laughlin/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP). Miam-Dade Fire Rescue personnel work after a brand new, 950-ton pedestrian bridge collapsed in front of Florida International University, Thursday, March 15, 2018, in Miami. Florida officials said T...

PORT ST. LUCIE, FL (WFLX) - Two men were arrested after the St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office said it found pipe bombs, explosive devices, multiple firearms with altered serial numbers, multiple amounts of ammunition, 59 grams of cocaine, two pounds of cannabis and drug paraphernalia with marijuana residue in a Port St. Lucie home.

On Tuesday, August 28, the St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office special investigations unit conducted the search at a home located at 2637 SE Clareton Terrace in Port St. Lucie.

Ryan Jones, 23 and Clinton Hiner, 24, were both charged with marijuana possession over 20 grams, marijuana possession with intent to sell and marijuana production cocaine possession. In addition, Jones is also charged with altering identification on weapons and possession of explosives with intent to harm.

Jones and Hiner are expected to be in court on Thursday morning.

Deputies found two children under the age of 3 were at the home .

The guns deputies found were not locked and easily accessible to the children, according to the arrest affidavit.

The children are staying with family member, according to St. Lucie Sheriff's Office.

According to the affidavit Hiner and Jones also face charges of child neglect.

Copyright 2012 WFLX. All Rights Reserved.

