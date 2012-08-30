Drugs, explosives, guns found at home with children - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Drugs, explosives, guns found at home with children

    •   

PORT ST. LUCIE, FL (WFLX) - Two men were arrested after the St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office said it found pipe bombs, explosive devices, multiple firearms with altered serial numbers, multiple amounts of ammunition, 59 grams of cocaine, two pounds of cannabis and drug paraphernalia with marijuana residue in a Port St. Lucie home.

On Tuesday, August 28, the St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office special investigations unit conducted the search at a home located at  2637 SE Clareton Terrace in Port St. Lucie.

Ryan Jones, 23 and Clinton Hiner, 24, were both charged with marijuana possession over 20 grams, marijuana possession with intent to sell and marijuana production cocaine possession.  In addition, Jones is also charged with altering identification on weapons and possession of explosives with intent to harm.

Jones and Hiner are expected to be in court on Thursday morning.

Deputies found two children under the age of 3 were at the home .

The guns deputies found were not locked and easily accessible to the children, according to the arrest affidavit.

The children are staying with family member, according to St. Lucie Sheriff's Office.

According to the affidavit Hiner and Jones also face charges of child neglect.

