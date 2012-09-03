Beachgoers concerned by brown water

Egor Koulechov scored 20 points and Florida eased past St. Bonaventure 77-62, ending the Bonnies' postseason run two days after their first NCAA Tournament victory in 48 years.

(AP Photo/Brandon Wade). Florida guard Egor Koulechov (4) and St. Bonaventure guard Idris Taqqee (1) battle for the ball during the first half of a first-round game at the NCAA college basketball tournament in Dallas, Thursday, March 15, 2018.

The Marshall County Circuit Court released the Attorney General's response to a motion made to get the Marshall County high school shooting suspect's case moved back to juvenile court.

FIU student Alexa Duran and bridge worker Navaro Brown have so far been identified as among the six dead in the pedestrian bridge collapse.

With St. Patrick's Day once more upon us, here's a look at how the celebration began and how it developed over the many centuries.

As Florida authorities work to identify the people who died in Thursday's catastrophic bridge collapse, state and federal investigators will begin the task of figuring out how and why the five-day-old span failed.

(Michael Laughlin/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP). Miam-Dade Fire Rescue personnel work after a brand new, 950-ton pedestrian bridge collapsed in front of Florida International University, Thursday, March 15, 2018, in Miami. Florida officials said T...

JUNO BEACH, FL (WFLX) - There is new evidence of Tropical Storm Isaac's impact in Palm Beach County.

Local beachgoers are concerned about water quality at area beaches. The water has changed color -- now a yellowish brown in many locales. Experts say it is largely a result of the storm last week.

For days, there has been a focus on the troubles many of Palm Beach County's western communities. Now, there is evidence that Tropical Storm Isaac has also impacted the coastline.

The Palm Beach County Health Department says, at this point, beachgoers do not have to be concerned about contamination in the ocean waters.

Despite a change in color, testing last Monday during the height of the storm yeilded 'good' or 'moderate' results. "It's not the cleanest, but the good news is water is a great dillutant," said Tim O'Conner, spokesperson for the health department.

"It's dilluting the chemicals and everything else that is in it as it flows out," he said.

O'Connor says the change in color is likely from the storm itself, not so much from run-off from canals in the western communities.

The storm, he says, churned up the waters, sea weed and ocean floor resulting in the change in color. The color should change back to normal within the coming days. "The ocean really can dillute it more," said O'Connor.

Water quality testing is conducted every other week.

The next scheduled testings along the Palm Beach County coastline are set for next Monday. Experts are hoping there is no significant change with the next results.

Beachgoers, meanwhile, are still getting into the water despite early concerns about the appearance.

