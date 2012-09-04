Press conference held in 'Sweet 16' deadly shooting

(AP Photo/Brandon Wade). Florida guard Egor Koulechov (4) and St. Bonaventure guard Idris Taqqee (1) battle for the ball during the first half of a first-round game at the NCAA college basketball tournament in Dallas, Thursday, March 15, 2018.

(AP Photo/Brandon Wade). Florida guard Egor Koulechov (4) and St. Bonaventure guard Idris Taqqee (1) battle for the ball during the first half of a first-round game at the NCAA college basketball tournament in Dallas, Thursday, March 15, 2018.

FIU student Alexa Duran and bridge worker Navaro Brown have so far been identified as among the six dead in the pedestrian bridge collapse.

FIU student Alexa Duran and bridge worker Navaro Brown have so far been identified as among the six dead in the pedestrian bridge collapse.

With St. Patrick's Day once more upon us, here's a look at how the celebration began and how it developed over the many centuries.

With St. Patrick's Day once more upon us, here's a look at how the celebration began and how it developed over the many centuries.

As Florida authorities work to identify the people who died in Thursday's catastrophic bridge collapse, state and federal investigators will begin the task of figuring out how and why the five-day-old span failed.

As Florida authorities work to identify the people who died in Thursday's catastrophic bridge collapse, state and federal investigators will begin the task of figuring out how and why the five-day-old span failed.

RIVIERA BEACH, FL (WFLX) - Riviera Beach Police, along with city leaders, announced Tuesday they will hold a news conference to discuss new information surrounding the "Sweet 16" birthday party shooting that left two teens dead and injured several others.



The shooting happened just before midnight on Saturday near Newcomb Hall located at the Riviera Beach Marina.

The Palm Beach Post reported current and previous students from Palm Beach Gardens High were among dozens of people from throughout the area at the "Sweet 16"

As a result, the school requested extra security from district police.

Principal Larry Clawson wanted to make certain school grounds remained safe.

Clawson said it is an emotional time for many. The school provided counseling to deal with any students grieving or concerned. "You always air on the side of caution. You want to provide a safe learning environment. Our kids know that we have additional police officers here if we have a special event or if we have something happen. I'm very much proactive than reactive," said Clawson.



Police also reported there was another shooting in Riviera Beach on Monday night involving another teen who was shot while trying to run away from a fight.



Investigators are looking into whether to two shootings are related and said the victim is listed in critical condition.