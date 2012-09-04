Adopted! Pet of the Week Dixie

Meet our Peggy's Pick of the Week Makenzie. Makenzie is a 11-year-old Beagle who is up for adoption at Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League.

Meet our Peggy's Pick of the Week Kona. Kona is a 2-year-old mixed breed who is up for adoption at Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League.

Meet our Peggy's Pick of the Week Blade. Blade is a 6-month-old domestic short hair who is up for adoption at Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League.

Meet our Peggy's Pick of the Week Toby. Toby is a 8-month-old domestic short hair who is up for adoption at Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League.

Meet our Peggy's Pick of the Week Gigi. Gigi is a 3-year-old mixed breed who is up for adoption at Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League.

Update: Dixie is now in her forever home, but don't forget about her furry friends up for adoption at Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League.

Meet our Pet of the Week Dixie. She's a 5-year-old Labrador Retriever Mix.



Dixie is a very unassuming girl in our kennels. She keeps to herself and stays pretty quiet for the most part, so she's easily overlooked by our visitors. But once you take her outside, her true personality shines and she comes to life! She loves to go for walks and spend time in our fields exploring and frolicking about. One of her favorite pastimes is lizard hunting. With her nose to the ground and magnifying glass out, she goes into stealth mode and her Sherlock Holmes skills kick in. And when she can't find a lizard to stalk, a squirrel or bird will do just as nicely!



Dixie also has a softer side. She's a sweet and cuddly girl who loves to spend time with her human friends. Nothing makes her happier than a little human companionship. And although she loves just about every person she meets, she is a little pickier about her canine friends. And felines…let's just say they might as well be lizards! Dixie is excited to find a loving family to call her own. One where she can have her humans to herself and soak up all the attention!

Dixie is up for adoption at the Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League, and if you adopt her, her initial exam is free compliments of our Pet Connections' vet sponsors:



About Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League