Adopted! Pet of the Week Hobo

Meet our Peggy's Pick of the Week Makenzie. Makenzie is a 11-year-old Beagle who is up for adoption at Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League.

Meet our Peggy's Pick of the Week Kona. Kona is a 2-year-old mixed breed who is up for adoption at Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League.

Meet our Peggy's Pick of the Week Blade. Blade is a 6-month-old domestic short hair who is up for adoption at Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League.

Meet our Peggy's Pick of the Week Toby. Toby is a 8-month-old domestic short hair who is up for adoption at Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League.

Meet our Peggy's Pick of the Week Gigi. Gigi is a 3-year-old mixed breed who is up for adoption at Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League.

Update: Hobo is now in his forever home, but don't forget about his furry friends.

Meet our Pet of the Week Hobo. He's a 3-year-old domestic shorthair.

This stoic and handsome fellow found himself lost in a local neighborhood with nowhere to call home. He was fortunate enough to be found by one of loving staff members who knew he was more than just a street cat.

Hobo was brought to our shelter in hopes his owners would come looking for him, but no such luck. Hobo is a true gentleman. He's a great conversationalist and loves to share his thoughts, but he's a good listener too!

He's a caring kitty with a big heart and a love of companionship. Despite his past misfortune, we're certain that with his loving personality and dashing good looks, a new forever home is just around the corner.

Hobo is up for adoption at the Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League, and if you adopt him, his initial exam is free compliments of our Pet Connections' vet sponsors:



