VA says no funding for service dogs to aid veterans

Egor Koulechov scored 20 points and Florida eased past St. Bonaventure 77-62, ending the Bonnies' postseason run two days after their first NCAA Tournament victory in 48 years.

(AP Photo/Brandon Wade). Florida guard Egor Koulechov (4) and St. Bonaventure guard Idris Taqqee (1) battle for the ball during the first half of a first-round game at the NCAA college basketball tournament in Dallas, Thursday, March 15, 2018.

The Marshall County Circuit Court released the Attorney General's response to a motion made to get the Marshall County high school shooting suspect's case moved back to juvenile court.

FIU student Alexa Duran and bridge worker Navaro Brown have so far been identified as among the six dead in the pedestrian bridge collapse.

With St. Patrick's Day once more upon us, here's a look at how the celebration began and how it developed over the many centuries.

As Florida authorities work to identify the people who died in Thursday's catastrophic bridge collapse, state and federal investigators will begin the task of figuring out how and why the five-day-old span failed.

(Michael Laughlin/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP). Miam-Dade Fire Rescue personnel work after a brand new, 950-ton pedestrian bridge collapsed in front of Florida International University, Thursday, March 15, 2018, in Miami. Florida officials said T...

WEST PALM BEACH, FL (WFLX) - Genesis Assistance Dogs is training about 10 service dogs to help the disabled.

Sally Chester co-founded the organization and says service dogs are vital to enhancing the life of the disabled. But she is not happy with a preliminary report by the Department of Veterans Affairs.

Service dogs benefits will be provided for the vision, hearing and mobility impaired, but not for those battling post traumatic stress disorder. Sally said, "I wasn't totally surprised by the report, saddened by it, yes."

Jeffrey Eagle, who also co-founded the organization, says veterans with PTSD could use the help of a service dog. "They won't go into a dark room, fear of a ambush in Iraq. They have a fear of going to a dark room also continually looking over their shoulders."



The ruling will become final in 30 days.



For more information visit the Genesis Assistance Dogs, Inc. Web site.