PBC Democratic Party Chairman's believes Christians want Jews "slaughtered"

(AP Photo/Brandon Wade). Florida guard Egor Koulechov (4) and St. Bonaventure guard Idris Taqqee (1) battle for the ball during the first half of a first-round game at the NCAA college basketball tournament in Dallas, Thursday, March 15, 2018.

FIU student Alexa Duran and bridge worker Navaro Brown have so far been identified as among the six dead in the pedestrian bridge collapse.

With St. Patrick's Day once more upon us, here's a look at how the celebration began and how it developed over the many centuries.

As Florida authorities work to identify the people who died in Thursday's catastrophic bridge collapse, state and federal investigators will begin the task of figuring out how and why the five-day-old span failed.

CHARLOTTE, NC (WFLX) - Mark Alan Siegel, the Palm Beach County Democratic Party Chairman, is creating controversy on the sidelines of the party's national convention in Charlotte saying he believes Christians want Jews "slaughtered".

In an interview posted on the conservative website, PatriotUpdate.com , Siegel said, "I'm Jewish. I'm not a fan of any religion other than Judaism." When asked if he's not a fan of Christianity, Siegel responded, "No, I'm not. The Christians just want us to be there so we can be slaughtered and converted and bring on the second coming of Jesus Christ."

Siegel went on to say, "They're not our friends. They want Israel to pursue policies which are antithetical with its security and existence. The worst possible allies for the Jewish state are the fundamentalist Christians who want Jews to die and convert so they can bring on the second coming of their Lord. It is a false friendship. They are seeking their own ends and not ours."

Siegel was interviewed by Scottie Neil Hughes, a reporter who represents Patriot TV and the Tea Party News Network.

According to the Palm Beach Post, Siegel later apologized.

Here's his statement: "I apologize to all Democrats and Floridians for my ill chosen words last night. After watching the interview I realize that what I said did not accurately make the point I was trying to establish. More importantly I apologize to all Christians, Jews and other people of faith for any embarrassment or anger my remarks may have caused. Throughout my life I have practiced religious tolerance among all people of faith. I am sincerely sorry for any remarks I made that may have diminished that record. I alone am responsible for my remarks and I pray that they are not taken as the position of the Palm Beach County Democratic Party."

Yael Hershfield, ADL Florida Interim Regional Director, issued the following statement:



"The Anti-Defamation League is glad to see that Mr. Siegel has issued a sincere apology for his offensive comments about Christians, and that he made it clear he was solely responsible for them. Religious bigotry has no place in politics and civil society."

