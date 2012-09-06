Alleged sweet 16 shooter tied to Riviera Beach mayor - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Alleged sweet 16 shooter tied to Riviera Beach mayor

Rachel Leigh, Content Manager
Connect

  • Fox 29 Daily HeadlinesMore>>

  • State: Voicemail about cracks 2 days before bridge fell

    State: Voicemail about cracks 2 days before bridge fell

    Thursday, March 15 2018 10:53 PM EDT2018-03-16 02:53:18 GMT
    Friday, March 16 2018 10:55 PM EDT2018-03-17 02:55:45 GMT
    (Michael Laughlin/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP). Miam-Dade Fire Rescue personnel work after a brand new, 950-ton pedestrian bridge collapsed in front of Florida International University, Thursday, March 15, 2018, in Miami. Florida officials said T...(Michael Laughlin/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP). Miam-Dade Fire Rescue personnel work after a brand new, 950-ton pedestrian bridge collapsed in front of Florida International University, Thursday, March 15, 2018, in Miami. Florida officials said T...
    As Florida authorities work to identify the people who died in Thursday's catastrophic bridge collapse, state and federal investigators will begin the task of figuring out how and why the five-day-old span failed.More >>
    As Florida authorities work to identify the people who died in Thursday's catastrophic bridge collapse, state and federal investigators will begin the task of figuring out how and why the five-day-old span failed.More >>

  • St. Patrick's Day: From beginning to now

    St. Patrick's Day: From beginning to now

    Friday, March 16 2018 8:37 AM EDT2018-03-16 12:37:15 GMT
    Friday, March 16 2018 10:29 PM EDT2018-03-17 02:29:38 GMT

    With St. Patrick's Day once more upon us, here's a look at how the celebration began and how it developed over the many centuries.

    More >>

    With St. Patrick's Day once more upon us, here's a look at how the celebration began and how it developed over the many centuries.

    More >>

  • 2 victims identified in Florida bridge collapse

    2 victims identified in Florida bridge collapse

    Friday, March 16 2018 3:07 PM EDT2018-03-16 19:07:04 GMT
    Friday, March 16 2018 7:28 PM EDT2018-03-16 23:28:00 GMT

    FIU student Alexa Duran and bridge worker Navaro Brown have so far been identified as among the six dead in the pedestrian bridge collapse.

    More >>

    FIU student Alexa Duran and bridge worker Navaro Brown have so far been identified as among the six dead in the pedestrian bridge collapse.

    More >>
    •   

RIVIERA BEACH, FL (WFLX) - The suspect in the sweet sixteen birthday shooting made his first appearance at bond court Thursday morning. Now, we are learning more about how that suspect may be connected to an elected official.

Twenty-year-old Rijkard Jean-Baptiste is being held without bond after his first appearance in court.

Arrested early Thursday morning by Riviera Beach Police, Jean-Baptiste is charged with two counts of murder. He entered the courtroom in a wheelchair.

A probable cause affidavit says he was injured during the shooting at the sweet sixteen party at Newcomb Hall at the Riviera Beach Marina.

Two were killed and six were injured.

Riviera Beach Mayor Thomas Masters says Jean-Baptiste has been dating his granddaughter. He made this statement following the arrest: "I just want to continue to pray for my granddaughter. I know it will be tough for her and anyone else with connections to those involved, or allegedly involved, in the shooting."

Riviera Beach officials, including Masters, are organizing efforts to stop violence in the city.

Copyright 2012 WFLX. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.