(WFLX) - A Utah mom took potty training a bit too far when she had her twin girls use portable bathrooms as they ate at a crowded restaurant.

The twins girls were completely nude in public.

The staff didn't realize what was happening until it was over, but, they said, if they had noticed, they would have asked the mother to leave and take the potty training into the bathroom.

Copyright 2012 WFLX. All Rights Reserved.