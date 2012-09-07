Several women charged with prostitution

WEST PALM BEACH, FL (WFLX) - Several women are expected in court Friday for their first appearance before a judge. They are facing prostitution charges.



The arrests, which began Thursday afternoon and continued into the night, are part of a crackdown by West Palm Beach police.



Officers, along with West Palm Beach Mayor Jeri Muoio, say they constantly receive complaints by families or parents concerning prostitution.



Police say they are concentrating on the north end of West Palm Beach.



Police arrested at least eleven women. They are looking for at least ten more women and one man.



Authorities say they're trying to clean up the streets, as well as help the women involved in prostitution.

