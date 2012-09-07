Decision made on cats removed from deplorable house - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Decision made on cats removed from deplorable house

    •   

WEST PALM BEACH, FL (WFLX) - An agreement has been reached concerning dozens of cats that were pulled from a dangerous, deplorable Lake Worth home last month.

That homeowner, Linda Davis, was a longtime employee of the south Palm Beach County shelter called "Save a Dog, Save a Cat" or SADSAC.

Thirty-two cats were put in possession of Palm Beach County Animal Care and Control.

Friday morning, the county and SADSAC reached an agreement. Four of the cats, considered to be feral, will have to be put down.
    
Of the remaining 28, experts will look at them one by one to determine if they'll be adoptable. If they are, they'll likely go to "Paws 2 Help," another area shelter.

Linda Davis had a stroke, according to her attorney, which is why she was not in court Friday.

Both sides are working to keep as many of the cats alive as possible.

