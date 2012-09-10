Officer killed in presidential motorcade honored

Egor Koulechov scored 20 points and Florida eased past St. Bonaventure 77-62, ending the Bonnies' postseason run two days after their first NCAA Tournament victory in 48 years.

(AP Photo/Brandon Wade). Florida guard Egor Koulechov (4) and St. Bonaventure guard Idris Taqqee (1) battle for the ball during the first half of a first-round game at the NCAA college basketball tournament in Dallas, Thursday, March 15, 2018.

The Marshall County Circuit Court released the Attorney General's response to a motion made to get the Marshall County high school shooting suspect's case moved back to juvenile court.

FIU student Alexa Duran and bridge worker Navaro Brown have so far been identified as among the six dead in the pedestrian bridge collapse.

With St. Patrick's Day once more upon us, here's a look at how the celebration began and how it developed over the many centuries.

As Florida authorities work to identify the people who died in Thursday's catastrophic bridge collapse, state and federal investigators will begin the task of figuring out how and why the five-day-old span failed.

(Michael Laughlin/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP). Miam-Dade Fire Rescue personnel work after a brand new, 950-ton pedestrian bridge collapsed in front of Florida International University, Thursday, March 15, 2018, in Miami. Florida officials said T...

WEST PALM BEACH, FL (WFLX) - Officers, with the Jupiter Police Department, are honoring a fallen officer Monday morning after he was killed Sunday afternoon when his motorcycle was struck by a vehicle.

Officer Bruce St. Laurent was riding in a motorcade as President Barack Obama was on his way to the Palm Beach County Convention Center when he was struck by a vehicle, according to Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office spokesperson Teri Barbera.

St. Laurent was about to shut down Interstate 95 by the 45th Street exit when he was struck by a vehicle, Barbera said. He was rushed to St. Mary's Medical Center where he later died.

Officers Monday morning placed Laurent's patrol vehicle in front of the department, decorating it with black banners and a single rose. A small memorial with a candles and a photo was also set up where visitors can pay their respects to St. Laurent.

St. Laurent lived in Jupiter since 1973 and was an officer there for 20 years -- 18 of those he was a motorcycle officer.



St. Laurent's fellow officers say he went beyond his duties as a police officer to help the community, and has received several awards including "Officer of the Year."

President Obama was notified of the tragedy by the U.S. Secret Service, Pascarella said.

Late Sunday evening the U.S. Secret Service issued the following statement: "The Secret Service extends their deepest sympathies to the officer's family and to the Jupiter Police Department."

The accident happened around 4:45 p.m. and is under investigation.

President Obama spoke Sunday afternoon to supporters at the Palm Beach County Convention Center in West Palm Beach.

