SANFORD, FL (WFLX) - A pet monkey is headed to an animal refuge Monday after breaking out of his cage one too many times.

The animal led police, animal control and wildlife officials on a chase through Sanford. They say the monkey acted aggressively -- even biting or scratching people.

The monkey ended up turning himself in -- by jumping into his owner's truck once he heard the sound of it.

Copyright 2012 WFLX. All Rights Reserved.