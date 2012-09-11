Community mourns death of Jupiter officer

Egor Koulechov scored 20 points and Florida eased past St. Bonaventure 77-62, ending the Bonnies' postseason run two days after their first NCAA Tournament victory in 48 years.

(AP Photo/Brandon Wade). Florida guard Egor Koulechov (4) and St. Bonaventure guard Idris Taqqee (1) battle for the ball during the first half of a first-round game at the NCAA college basketball tournament in Dallas, Thursday, March 15, 2018.

The Marshall County Circuit Court released the Attorney General's response to a motion made to get the Marshall County high school shooting suspect's case moved back to juvenile court.

FIU student Alexa Duran and bridge worker Navaro Brown have so far been identified as among the six dead in the pedestrian bridge collapse.

With St. Patrick's Day once more upon us, here's a look at how the celebration began and how it developed over the many centuries.

As Florida authorities work to identify the people who died in Thursday's catastrophic bridge collapse, state and federal investigators will begin the task of figuring out how and why the five-day-old span failed.

(Michael Laughlin/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP). Miam-Dade Fire Rescue personnel work after a brand new, 950-ton pedestrian bridge collapsed in front of Florida International University, Thursday, March 15, 2018, in Miami. Florida officials said T...

As the family, wife, now widow, Brenda St Laurent and their four children walk through the mourning of the loss of her husband and their father, the community has the opportunity to support this fallen

JUPITER, FL (WFLX) - There are many stories of lives impacted by Jupiter Police Officer Bruce St. Laurent who was struck and killed by a passing motorist Sunday.

St. Laurent, a 20-year member of the Jupiter police force, was directing traffic as the motorcade of President Barack Obama passed through Palm Beach County. The driver of the vehicle, Susan Holloway, 56, of West Palm Beach, has not been charged.

On Monday, candles, cards and photos lined the doorway of the police department; signs of St. Laurent's lasting legacy.

It is often said that 'home is where the heart is'. "It's eight of them actually," said Joaquin Carrillo of Jupiter. "It's four on this side, four on this side." In Carrillo's neighborhood, eight homes have a piece of St. Laurent's legacy inside them. "Thanks to him, they're houses," said Carrillo. Carrillo, his wife, Angela Lohr and their two children live just off center street in one of eight Habitat For Humanity homes that Officer St. Laurent had a big hand in building. "We now have a roof over our heads and something to remember him by, that he was here," he said.

It was in 1996 when St. Laurent dedicated much of his time and his energy to giving back to those in his community. He volunteered for Habitat For Humanity, which gave several local families a place to call home. "He helped build these houses," said Lohr. "We'll have his memory, but it's not the same."

The couple has kept in touch with St. Laurent over the years and saw him patrolling their neighborhood just the other day. "We were going to stop and say 'Hi', but we didn't and that was it," she said.

Gone but not forgotten; St. Laurent's memory lives on in the hearts, and homes, of so many that he has helped over the years. "I'm a parent myself and just to think, if I were to go. It's heartbreaking," said Lohr.

Fox 29 has attempted to speak with the driver of the vehicle that hit St. Laurent. Susan Holloway could not be reached for comment.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said Holloway was not speeding and did try to stop her vehicle before striking the officer.

Funeral arrangements for St. Laurent have yet to be made public.

