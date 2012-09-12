Clinton stumping in WPB for Obama, supports Frankel & Murphy - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Clinton stumping in WPB for Obama, supports Frankel & Murphy

Rachel Leigh, Content Manager
WEST PALM BEACH, FL (WFLX) - Former President Bill Clinton spent Wednesday afternoon stumping for President Barack Obama and raising money for local candidates for Congress.

In a week's time, he has become a key voice in the president's re-election campaign. He'll spend two days in Florida, a critical swing state.

He raised money for the congressional campaigns of Patrick Murphy and former West Palm Mayor Lois Frankel inside the Palm Beach Airport Hilton Wednesday.

The former president made a swing through Miami firing up a crowd at FIA more than 2,000 strong. It was his first public appearance since that prime-time speech at the Democratic National Convention last week.

Much of the conversation was about the future. "If you're looking for the future, I think, the president's budget plan is better, meets the arithmetic test," said Clinton. "I think the health care plan is better. I know the higher education plan is better. I know the energy plan is better, and I know the economic plan is better. And I know it will not amount to a hill of beans if you don't register and vote and get your friends to, so do it."

In a race that's so competitive, democrats and republicans are stepping up fundraising efforts.

The former president campaigns in central Florida next before heading to Ohio -- another key swing state.

Copyright 2012 WFLX. All Rights Reserved.

