Fifty-five dogs rescued from deplorable conditions

(Michael Laughlin/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP). Miam-Dade Fire Rescue personnel work after a brand new, 950-ton pedestrian bridge collapsed in front of Florida International University, Thursday, March 15, 2018, in Miami. Florida officials said T...
As Florida authorities work to identify the people who died in Thursday's catastrophic bridge collapse, state and federal investigators will begin the task of figuring out how and why the five-day-old span failed.More >>
(AP Photo/Brandon Wade). Florida guard Egor Koulechov (4) and St. Bonaventure guard Idris Taqqee (1) battle for the ball during the first half of a first-round game at the NCAA college basketball tournament in Dallas, Thursday, March 15, 2018.
Egor Koulechov scored 20 points and Florida eased past St. Bonaventure 77-62, ending the Bonnies' postseason run two days after their first NCAA Tournament victory in 48 years.
BOCA RATON, FL (WFLX) - The Tri-County Humane Society in Boca Raton says they rescued 55 dogs who were living in deplorable conditions in Hialeah.
We're told that they were found in a warehouse living with bite wounds and health problems.
They say someone was trying to save more than 200 dogs from euthanasia and didn't realize they needed help.
Caretakers at the Humane Society wonder whether the economy is leaving dog owners to surrender them without being careful, and that too much pressure is being put on smaller rescues who don't realize they don't have the resources.
"This lady had a really big heart to be doing what she was doing, but there are certain ways you need to run an animal shelter for the health and benefit of the animals as a whole," said Janice Olson of the Tri-County Humane Society.
The Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League in West Palm Beach says they've taken in double the numbers of animals this year.
"Our adoptions are up. The number of animals coming into the shelter is increasing this year as opposed to last year. But we do see an increase in the number of animals we can place into new homes," said executive director Rich Anderson.
The Tri-County Humane Society says they plan to have nearly all the animals they rescued this week ready to be adopted within ten days.