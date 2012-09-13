Fifty-five dogs rescued from deplorable conditions - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Fifty-five dogs rescued from deplorable conditions

Rachel Leigh, Content Manager
Connect

  • Fox 29 Daily HeadlinesMore>>

  • State: Voicemail about cracks 2 days before bridge fell

    State: Voicemail about cracks 2 days before bridge fell

    Thursday, March 15 2018 10:53 PM EDT2018-03-16 02:53:18 GMT
    Friday, March 16 2018 10:55 PM EDT2018-03-17 02:55:45 GMT
    (Michael Laughlin/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP). Miam-Dade Fire Rescue personnel work after a brand new, 950-ton pedestrian bridge collapsed in front of Florida International University, Thursday, March 15, 2018, in Miami. Florida officials said T...(Michael Laughlin/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP). Miam-Dade Fire Rescue personnel work after a brand new, 950-ton pedestrian bridge collapsed in front of Florida International University, Thursday, March 15, 2018, in Miami. Florida officials said T...
    As Florida authorities work to identify the people who died in Thursday's catastrophic bridge collapse, state and federal investigators will begin the task of figuring out how and why the five-day-old span failed.More >>
    As Florida authorities work to identify the people who died in Thursday's catastrophic bridge collapse, state and federal investigators will begin the task of figuring out how and why the five-day-old span failed.More >>

  • St. Patrick's Day: From beginning to now

    St. Patrick's Day: From beginning to now

    Friday, March 16 2018 8:37 AM EDT2018-03-16 12:37:15 GMT
    Friday, March 16 2018 10:29 PM EDT2018-03-17 02:29:38 GMT

    With St. Patrick's Day once more upon us, here's a look at how the celebration began and how it developed over the many centuries.

    More >>

    With St. Patrick's Day once more upon us, here's a look at how the celebration began and how it developed over the many centuries.

    More >>

  • 2 victims identified in Florida bridge collapse

    2 victims identified in Florida bridge collapse

    Friday, March 16 2018 3:07 PM EDT2018-03-16 19:07:04 GMT
    Friday, March 16 2018 7:28 PM EDT2018-03-16 23:28:00 GMT

    FIU student Alexa Duran and bridge worker Navaro Brown have so far been identified as among the six dead in the pedestrian bridge collapse.

    More >>

    FIU student Alexa Duran and bridge worker Navaro Brown have so far been identified as among the six dead in the pedestrian bridge collapse.

    More >>
    •   

BOCA RATON, FL (WFLX) - The Tri-County Humane Society in Boca Raton says they rescued 55 dogs who were living in deplorable conditions in Hialeah.

We're told that they were found in a warehouse living with bite wounds and health problems.

They say someone was trying to save more than 200 dogs from euthanasia and didn't realize they needed help.

Caretakers at the Humane Society wonder whether the economy is leaving dog owners to surrender them without being careful, and that too much pressure is being put on smaller rescues who don't realize they don't have the resources.

"This lady had a really big heart to be doing what she was doing, but there are certain ways you need to run an animal shelter for the health and benefit of the animals as a whole," said Janice Olson of the Tri-County Humane Society.

The Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League in West Palm Beach says they've taken in double the numbers of animals this year.

"Our adoptions are up. The number of animals coming into the shelter is increasing this year as opposed to last year. But we do see an increase in the number of animals we can place into new homes," said executive director Rich Anderson.

The Tri-County Humane Society says they plan to have nearly all the animals they rescued this week ready to be adopted within ten days.

Copyright 2012 WFLX. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.