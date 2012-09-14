Two dead, four injured in I-95 crash

The fatality was reported by Florida Highway Patrol around 10:18 a.m.

FHP officials said the two people died when a truck was struck from behind by a swerving car.

Lt Tim Frith with FHP said the truck, which has six people in it, pulled into the emergency lane to change a tire.

Of the four injured, one person is in critical condition and the remaining three are in serious condition. All were taken to Delray Medical Center.

FHP is questioning the women, who was driving the car, and the incident is under investigation.