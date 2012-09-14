Bruce St. Laurent laid to rest

Egor Koulechov scored 20 points and Florida eased past St. Bonaventure 77-62, ending the Bonnies' postseason run two days after their first NCAA Tournament victory in 48 years.

Egor Koulechov scored 20 points and Florida eased past St. Bonaventure 77-62, ending the Bonnies' postseason run two days after their first NCAA Tournament victory in 48 years.

(AP Photo/Brandon Wade). Florida guard Egor Koulechov (4) and St. Bonaventure guard Idris Taqqee (1) battle for the ball during the first half of a first-round game at the NCAA college basketball tournament in Dallas, Thursday, March 15, 2018.

(AP Photo/Brandon Wade). Florida guard Egor Koulechov (4) and St. Bonaventure guard Idris Taqqee (1) battle for the ball during the first half of a first-round game at the NCAA college basketball tournament in Dallas, Thursday, March 15, 2018.

The Marshall County Circuit Court released the Attorney General's response to a motion made to get the Marshall County high school shooting suspect's case moved back to juvenile court.

The Marshall County Circuit Court released the Attorney General's response to a motion made to get the Marshall County high school shooting suspect's case moved back to juvenile court.

FIU student Alexa Duran and bridge worker Navaro Brown have so far been identified as among the six dead in the pedestrian bridge collapse.

FIU student Alexa Duran and bridge worker Navaro Brown have so far been identified as among the six dead in the pedestrian bridge collapse.

With St. Patrick's Day once more upon us, here's a look at how the celebration began and how it developed over the many centuries.

With St. Patrick's Day once more upon us, here's a look at how the celebration began and how it developed over the many centuries.

As Florida authorities work to identify the people who died in Thursday's catastrophic bridge collapse, state and federal investigators will begin the task of figuring out how and why the five-day-old span failed.

As Florida authorities work to identify the people who died in Thursday's catastrophic bridge collapse, state and federal investigators will begin the task of figuring out how and why the five-day-old span failed.

(Michael Laughlin/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP). Miam-Dade Fire Rescue personnel work after a brand new, 950-ton pedestrian bridge collapsed in front of Florida International University, Thursday, March 15, 2018, in Miami. Florida officials said T...

(Michael Laughlin/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP). Miam-Dade Fire Rescue personnel work after a brand new, 950-ton pedestrian bridge collapsed in front of Florida International University, Thursday, March 15, 2018, in Miami. Florida officials said T...

As the family, wife, now widow, Brenda St Laurent and their four children walk through the mourning of the loss of her husband and their father, the community has the opportunity to support this fallen

As the family, wife, now widow, Brenda St Laurent and their four children walk through the mourning of the loss of her husband and their father, the community has the opportunity to support this fallen

PALM BEACH GARDENS, FL (WFLX) - Gov. Rick Scott has ordered flags flown at half staff today to honor Bruce St. Laurent, the police officer killed on Interstate 95 Sunday as he was assisting in President Barack Obama's motorcade.

Funeral services honoring St. Laurent will take place today at 11 a.m. at Christ Fellowship Church in Palm Beach Gardens. Following the memorial, a procession will depart for Riverside Memorial Park in Tequesta .

Drivers are being warned there will likely be traffic delays from Palm Beach Gardens to Riverside Memorial Park.

Gov. Scott is expected to attend the services. "I am deeply saddened" by St. Laurent's death, Scott wrote in a statement, who he said died "while honorably serving our nation's president."

Scott ordered the lowering of flags at the Palm Beach County Courthouse, Jupiter Town Hall and Jupiter Police Department.

The 20-year police veteran died in a collision between his motorcycle and a pickup truck. The driver of that truck will not be charged.

Hundreds said goodbye to St. Laurent at a viewing Thursday evening. In his honor, the Jupiter Inlet Lighthouse is aglow in blue light.

Friends and fellow officers came in police cruisers, on foot and on motorcycles Thursday just like the one that St. Laurent was riding on Sunday - the day he died.

The viewing was held at Aycock Funeral Home, not far from where St. Laurent lived with his family. "He's just a good person to our family, just a good person to this town," said Jupiter's William Brown, who has known St. Laurent since the 1980's.

It was officer St. Laurent who vowed to escort Brown's Mother's funeral procession after she died of cancer in 2002. "He wanted to do it for my mom, because he knew my mom personally," said Brown. "He knew my family personally."

Brown wanted to return the respect that St. Laurent gave him years ago. "It's just a tragedy and I hate to see him gone."

Members of local law enforcement say they know the risks every time they put on the uniform. "We understand it. Our families understand it," said Capt. David Bernhardt of the West Palm Beach Police Department. "When it does happen, it doesn't make it any easier when there's a loss within your brotherhood."



The Jupiter Inlet Lighthouse will be lit in blue through Friday night. St. Laurent leaves behind a wife and four children.

The service is expected to end around 1p.m., and drivers may see a processional that Jupiter Police predict will be several miles long. The processional will wind from Palm Beach Gardens to Riverside Memorial Park in Tequesta.

ROUTE:

Officers will be at key intersections along the way:

Departs church and heads East on Northlake Boulevard

Turns North on Interstate 95

Turns East on Donald Ross Road

Turns North on Military Trail (S.R. 809)

Continues North to Indiantown Road (S.R. 706)

Turns East on Indiantown Road (S.R. 811)

Turns North on Old Dixie Highway

Continues North on Old Dixie Highway

Turns West on County Line Road

Ends at 19351 SE County Line Road at Riverside Memorial Park

Copyright 2012 WFLX. All Rights Reserved.

