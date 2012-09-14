Thousands attend St. Laurent's funeral services

PALM BEACH GARDENS, FL (WFLX) - Thousands of people, including service members and Gov. Rick Scott, attended funeral services honoring fallen Jupiter officer Bruce St. Laurent Friday.
The service began at 11 a.m. at Christ Fellowship Church in Palm Beach Gardens. Following the memorial, a procession departed for Riverside Memorial Park in Tequesta.
Interstate 95 was shut down between Northlake Boulevard and Donald Ross Road due to the processional.
Gov. Rick Scott has ordered flags flown at half staff Friday to honor St. Laurent, who was killed on Interstate 95 Sunday as he was assisting in President Barack Obama's motorcade.
Drivers are being warned there will likely be traffic delays from Palm Beach Gardens to Riverside Memorial Park.
"I am deeply saddened" by St. Laurent's death, Scott wrote in a statement, who he said died "while honorably serving our nation's president".
Scott ordered the lowering of flags at the Palm Beach County Courthouse, Jupiter Town Hall and Jupiter Police Department.
The 20-year police veteran died in a collision between his motorcycle and a pickup truck. The driver of that truck will not be charged.
Hundreds said goodbye to St. Laurent at a viewing Thursday evening. In his honor, the Jupiter Inlet Lighthouse is aglow in blue light.
Friends and fellow officers came in police cruisers, on foot and on motorcycles Thursday just like the one that St. Laurent was riding on Sunday - the day he died.
The viewing was held at Aycock Funeral Home, not far from where St. Laurent lived with his family.
"He's just a good person to our family, just a good person to this town," said Jupiter's William Brown, who has known St. Laurent since the 1980's.
It was officer St. Laurent who vowed to escort Brown's Mother's funeral procession after she died of cancer in 2002. "He wanted to do it for my mom, because he knew my mom personally," said Brown. "He knew my family personally."
Brown wanted to return the respect that St. Laurent gave him years ago. "It's just a tragedy, and I hate to see him gone."
Members of local law enforcement say they know the risks every time they put on the uniform. "We understand it. Our families understand it," said Capt. David Bernhardt of the West Palm Beach Police Department. "When it does happen, it doesn't make it any easier when there's a loss within your brotherhood."
The Jupiter Inlet Lighthouse will be lit in blue through Friday night. St. Laurent leaves behind a wife and four children.
The service is expected to end around 1p.m., and drivers may see a processional that Jupiter Police predict will be several miles long. The processional will wind from Palm Beach Gardens to Riverside Memorial Park in Tequesta.
ROUTE:
Officers will be at key intersections along the way:
Departs church and heads East on Northlake Boulevard
Turns North on Interstate 95
Turns East on Donald Ross Road
Turns North on Military Trail (S.R. 809)
Continues North to Indiantown Road (S.R. 706)
Turns East on Indiantown Road (S.R. 811)
Turns North on Old Dixie Highway
Continues North on Old Dixie Highway
Turns West on County Line Road
Ends at 19351 SE County Line Road at Riverside Memorial Park
Copyright 2012 WFLX. All Rights Reserved.