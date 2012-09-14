Thousands attend St. Laurent's funeral services

PALM BEACH GARDENS, FL (WFLX) - Thousands of people, including service members and Gov. Rick Scott, attended funeral services honoring fallen Jupiter officer Bruce St. Laurent Friday.

The service began at 11 a.m. at Christ Fellowship Church in Palm Beach Gardens. Following the memorial, a procession departed for Riverside Memorial Park in Tequesta.

Interstate 95 was shut down between Northlake Boulevard and Donald Ross Road due to the processional.

Gov. Rick Scott has ordered flags flown at half staff Friday to honor St. Laurent, who was killed on Interstate 95 Sunday as he was assisting in President Barack Obama's motorcade.

Drivers are being warned there will likely be traffic delays from Palm Beach Gardens to Riverside Memorial Park.