Two arrested, one dead after Clematis shooting, car crash - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Two arrested, one dead after Clematis shooting, car crash

Rachel Leigh, Content Manager
Connect

  • Fox 29 Daily HeadlinesMore>>

  • State: Voicemail about cracks 2 days before bridge fell

    State: Voicemail about cracks 2 days before bridge fell

    Thursday, March 15 2018 10:53 PM EDT2018-03-16 02:53:18 GMT
    Friday, March 16 2018 10:55 PM EDT2018-03-17 02:55:45 GMT
    (Michael Laughlin/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP). Miam-Dade Fire Rescue personnel work after a brand new, 950-ton pedestrian bridge collapsed in front of Florida International University, Thursday, March 15, 2018, in Miami. Florida officials said T...(Michael Laughlin/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP). Miam-Dade Fire Rescue personnel work after a brand new, 950-ton pedestrian bridge collapsed in front of Florida International University, Thursday, March 15, 2018, in Miami. Florida officials said T...
    As Florida authorities work to identify the people who died in Thursday's catastrophic bridge collapse, state and federal investigators will begin the task of figuring out how and why the five-day-old span failed.More >>
    As Florida authorities work to identify the people who died in Thursday's catastrophic bridge collapse, state and federal investigators will begin the task of figuring out how and why the five-day-old span failed.More >>

  • St. Patrick's Day: From beginning to now

    St. Patrick's Day: From beginning to now

    Friday, March 16 2018 8:37 AM EDT2018-03-16 12:37:15 GMT
    Friday, March 16 2018 10:29 PM EDT2018-03-17 02:29:38 GMT

    With St. Patrick's Day once more upon us, here's a look at how the celebration began and how it developed over the many centuries.

    More >>

    With St. Patrick's Day once more upon us, here's a look at how the celebration began and how it developed over the many centuries.

    More >>

  • 2 victims identified in Florida bridge collapse

    2 victims identified in Florida bridge collapse

    Friday, March 16 2018 3:07 PM EDT2018-03-16 19:07:04 GMT
    Friday, March 16 2018 7:28 PM EDT2018-03-16 23:28:00 GMT

    FIU student Alexa Duran and bridge worker Navaro Brown have so far been identified as among the six dead in the pedestrian bridge collapse.

    More >>

    FIU student Alexa Duran and bridge worker Navaro Brown have so far been identified as among the six dead in the pedestrian bridge collapse.

    More >>
    •   

WEST PALM BEACH, FL (WFLX) - One man is dead and two men are in police custody after a shooting in West Palm Beach Sunday night that ended in a car crash on Clematis Street.

Arthur Lopez, 23, was rushed to St. Mary's Medical Center after being shot on Sapodilla and 2nd Street around 7 p.m.

Lopez was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

Police say they spotted two men traveling in a black Jeep near the location of the shooting.

The men fled, but officers chased them throughout the downtown area, according to a West Palm Beach police spokesperson.

The jeep eventually crashed at the intersection of Rosemary and Clematis Street -- right across the street from the West Palm Beach Police Department.

Investigators say the men in the jeep fled on foot, but were later caught. "They're being questioned, it doesn't mean they're under arrest or that we're naming them suspects either," said Capt. David Bernhardt.

Witnesses who saw the crash on Clematis say they hope the situation doesn't tarnish the reputation of the popular street.

Maurice Costigan saw the police chase unfold. "The fact that they ended up here has nothing to do with Clematis Street," Costigan said. "The bigger thing here is that you have kids shooting kids. That's the problem."

Detectives haven't released the names of the two men being detained.

Copyright 2012 WFLX. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.