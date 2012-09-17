Two arrested, one dead after Clematis shooting, car crash

Egor Koulechov scored 20 points and Florida eased past St. Bonaventure 77-62, ending the Bonnies' postseason run two days after their first NCAA Tournament victory in 48 years.

Egor Koulechov scored 20 points and Florida eased past St. Bonaventure 77-62, ending the Bonnies' postseason run two days after their first NCAA Tournament victory in 48 years.

(AP Photo/Brandon Wade). Florida guard Egor Koulechov (4) and St. Bonaventure guard Idris Taqqee (1) battle for the ball during the first half of a first-round game at the NCAA college basketball tournament in Dallas, Thursday, March 15, 2018.

(AP Photo/Brandon Wade). Florida guard Egor Koulechov (4) and St. Bonaventure guard Idris Taqqee (1) battle for the ball during the first half of a first-round game at the NCAA college basketball tournament in Dallas, Thursday, March 15, 2018.

The Marshall County Circuit Court released the Attorney General's response to a motion made to get the Marshall County high school shooting suspect's case moved back to juvenile court.

The Marshall County Circuit Court released the Attorney General's response to a motion made to get the Marshall County high school shooting suspect's case moved back to juvenile court.

FIU student Alexa Duran and bridge worker Navaro Brown have so far been identified as among the six dead in the pedestrian bridge collapse.

FIU student Alexa Duran and bridge worker Navaro Brown have so far been identified as among the six dead in the pedestrian bridge collapse.

With St. Patrick's Day once more upon us, here's a look at how the celebration began and how it developed over the many centuries.

With St. Patrick's Day once more upon us, here's a look at how the celebration began and how it developed over the many centuries.

As Florida authorities work to identify the people who died in Thursday's catastrophic bridge collapse, state and federal investigators will begin the task of figuring out how and why the five-day-old span failed.

As Florida authorities work to identify the people who died in Thursday's catastrophic bridge collapse, state and federal investigators will begin the task of figuring out how and why the five-day-old span failed.

(Michael Laughlin/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP). Miam-Dade Fire Rescue personnel work after a brand new, 950-ton pedestrian bridge collapsed in front of Florida International University, Thursday, March 15, 2018, in Miami. Florida officials said T...

(Michael Laughlin/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP). Miam-Dade Fire Rescue personnel work after a brand new, 950-ton pedestrian bridge collapsed in front of Florida International University, Thursday, March 15, 2018, in Miami. Florida officials said T...

WEST PALM BEACH, FL (WFLX) - One man is dead and two men are in police custody after a shooting in West Palm Beach Sunday night that ended in a car crash on Clematis Street.

Arthur Lopez, 23, was rushed to St. Mary's Medical Center after being shot on Sapodilla and 2nd Street around 7 p.m.

Lopez was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

Police say they spotted two men traveling in a black Jeep near the location of the shooting.

The men fled, but officers chased them throughout the downtown area, according to a West Palm Beach police spokesperson.

The jeep eventually crashed at the intersection of Rosemary and Clematis Street -- right across the street from the West Palm Beach Police Department.

Investigators say the men in the jeep fled on foot, but were later caught. "They're being questioned, it doesn't mean they're under arrest or that we're naming them suspects either," said Capt. David Bernhardt.

Witnesses who saw the crash on Clematis say they hope the situation doesn't tarnish the reputation of the popular street.

Maurice Costigan saw the police chase unfold. "The fact that they ended up here has nothing to do with Clematis Street," Costigan said. "The bigger thing here is that you have kids shooting kids. That's the problem."

Detectives haven't released the names of the two men being detained.

Copyright 2012 WFLX. All Rights Reserved.

