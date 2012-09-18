Georgia man killed in Riviera Beach - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Georgia man killed in Riviera Beach

Rachel Leigh, Content Manager
RIVIERA BEACH, FL (WFLX) - A Georgia man was killed Monday night after being shot in Riviera Beach.

According to Rivera Beach Police Chief Clarence Williams, James Price, 41, was checked in at a hotel in West Palm Beach before he was shot and killed.

Around 11 p.m. Monday night, gunshot detecting technology alerted police of a shooting in the 1600 block of west 28th Street.

When police arrived, they found Price dead, lying in a parking lot outside a nearby apartment complex.

Chief Williams says detectives are trying to figure out if this was drug-related. "It's an isolated part of town for an individual that doesn't live and is not familiar with our city and no apparent ties to our city," Williams said. "We're following all leads. It's going to be a difficult investigation."

If you know anything about the shooting, you're urged to call the Riviera Beach Police Department at (561)845-4123 or CrimeStoppers at 1(800)458-TIPS.

