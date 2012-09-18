Georgia man killed in Riviera Beach

(AP Photo/Brandon Wade). Florida guard Egor Koulechov (4) and St. Bonaventure guard Idris Taqqee (1) battle for the ball during the first half of a first-round game at the NCAA college basketball tournament in Dallas, Thursday, March 15, 2018.

(AP Photo/Brandon Wade). Florida guard Egor Koulechov (4) and St. Bonaventure guard Idris Taqqee (1) battle for the ball during the first half of a first-round game at the NCAA college basketball tournament in Dallas, Thursday, March 15, 2018.

FIU student Alexa Duran and bridge worker Navaro Brown have so far been identified as among the six dead in the pedestrian bridge collapse.

With St. Patrick's Day once more upon us, here's a look at how the celebration began and how it developed over the many centuries.

As Florida authorities work to identify the people who died in Thursday's catastrophic bridge collapse, state and federal investigators will begin the task of figuring out how and why the five-day-old span failed.

RIVIERA BEACH, FL (WFLX) - A Georgia man was killed Monday night after being shot in Riviera Beach.



According to Rivera Beach Police Chief Clarence Williams, James Price, 41, was checked in at a hotel in West Palm Beach before he was shot and killed.



Around 11 p.m. Monday night, gunshot detecting technology alerted police of a shooting in the 1600 block of west 28th Street.



When police arrived, they found Price dead, lying in a parking lot outside a nearby apartment complex.



Chief Williams says detectives are trying to figure out if this was drug-related. "It's an isolated part of town for an individual that doesn't live and is not familiar with our city and no apparent ties to our city," Williams said. "We're following all leads. It's going to be a difficult investigation."



If you know anything about the shooting, you're urged to call the Riviera Beach Police Department at (561)845-4123 or CrimeStoppers at 1(800)458-TIPS.

