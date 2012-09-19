Grandpa saves dog from 7-foot gator

Thursday, March 15 2018 10:53 PM EDT2018-03-16 02:53:18 GMT
(Michael Laughlin/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP). Miam-Dade Fire Rescue personnel work after a brand new, 950-ton pedestrian bridge collapsed in front of Florida International University, Thursday, March 15, 2018, in Miami. Florida officials said T...
As Florida authorities work to identify the people who died in Thursday's catastrophic bridge collapse, state and federal investigators will begin the task of figuring out how and why the five-day-old span failed.More >>
(AP Photo/Brandon Wade). Florida guard Egor Koulechov (4) and St. Bonaventure guard Idris Taqqee (1) battle for the ball during the first half of a first-round game at the NCAA college basketball tournament in Dallas, Thursday, March 15, 2018.
Egor Koulechov scored 20 points and Florida eased past St. Bonaventure 77-62, ending the Bonnies' postseason run two days after their first NCAA Tournament victory in 48 years.
ORLANDO, FL (WFLX) - A Grandpa in Orlando is now a dog's best friend.
Steve Gustafson, 66, a resident of The Villages retirement community northwest of Orlando, was trimming a tree when his 9-year-old West Highland Terrier named Bounce let out a blood-curdling yelp, reports the Orlando Sentinel.
He turned and watched as a 7-foot gator swam away with Bounce's shoulder and collar in its grasp. "I just knew that my best friend was going to be dead," he told the Sentinel. "And I took off."
Gustafson took a running leap onto the gator and after a struggle, managed to rescue his pooch and escape serious injury.
Back on land, the Orlando Sentinel reports Bounce's rabies tag was bent from the gator's jaws and the reptile's grip ripped her skin. Bounce and Gustafson later received medical treatment and a couple of stitches. "When people ask [about] my reaction — I didn't have a choice," Gustafson told the Sentinel. "If I hesitated I would have lost my best friend."