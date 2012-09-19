WILD 95.5 has "Gangnam Style"

WEST PALM BEACH, FL (WFLX) - With more than 219 million views on YouTube and a catchy tune, it's the hottest dance craze since the Cha Cha Slide.

And the funny thing is, most of us have no idea what the song means -- in less you speak Korean.

We have Psy, a South Korean, rapper to thank for bringing us "Gangnam Style". Psy says his signature dance is "a horse-riding dance, so there is an invisible horse, and you're on it".

And as silly as the dance is, you must keep a straight face while riding your "invisible horse".

Now, for your entertainment, WILD 95.5's Brody, Kevin, Virginia and Jason bring you their version of "Gangnam Style". Click to enjoy or watch at the top right.



